12 international flights cancelled, Chennai Airport issues advisory

Chennai, Feb 28 (PTI) As many as 12 flights belonging to several airlines bound for various international destinations have been cancelled following the conflict in the Middle East, airport authorities said on Saturday.

The Chennai Airport issued an advisory instructing passengers bound for overseas destinations, particularly via the Middle Eastern countries, to check with their respective airlines on their journey.

"As many as 12 flights to be operated later in the day and Sunday have been cancelled. Some of the aircraft belonging to Oman Air, Akasa Air, Air India Express, IndiGo, Gulf Air bound for various destinations, including Dubai, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi are cancelled," airport authorities said on Saturday.

In an update, Chennai Airport said, as per the information available, flights of Etihad and Emirates for Saturday (February 28) and Sunday (March 1) have also been cancelled.

"Owing to airspace closures over parts of the Middle Eastern countries, select international services may encounter delays or routing adjustments. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight updates," the advisory from the Chennai Airport said.

The US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday. Iran responded, targeting Israel with missiles and drones and also striking US military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. PTI CORR VIJ VIJ KH