12 Jyotirlingas crafted from over 7 crore 'Rudraksha' beads draws devotees at Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) In Shiv Nagari at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, 12 Jyotirlingas made from 7 crore 51 lakh Rudraksha beads are attracting devotees from far and wide.

Constructed in Sector 6 of the Maha Kumbh, each Jyotirlinga stands 11 feet high, 9 feet wide, and 7 feet thick, with a garland of 7 crore 51 lakh Rudraksha beads draped around it. These beads were collected by begging and walking through 10,000 villages.

Sharing information with PTI about these Jyotirlingas made under the open sky, Mauni Baba said, "With the aim of eradicating terrorism and protecting Bangladeshi Hindus, an iron Shivling was made, and Rudraksha beads were then placed on it." He continued, "Years ago, I had resolved to establish a Jyotirlinga made of Rudraksha. For the past 37 years, I have been making Shivlings out of Rudraksha and worshipping them. White, black, and red Rudraksha, ranging from one Mukhi to 26 Mukhi, have been used in the Jyotirlingas here." Mauni Baba explained that this Shiv Nagari, made entirely of Rudraksha, is a unique city in the world, where six Shivlings face south and six face north. He also mentioned that the only Shivling in the world facing south is the Mahakal Shivling.

He said that Rudraksha is like an idol, whose Pran Pratishtha is performed, and that Rudraksha cannot be worn without it. Rudraksha only fulfills wishes after Pran Pratishtha.

The Baba explained that one-faced and two-faced Rudraksha are very rare. Three-faced white Rudraksha can be found in some places, while four-faced Rudraksha is associated with Purushaarth. Five and six-faced Rudraksha are for householders, while seven-faced Rudraksha is considered the best for students.

He also mentioned that if eight and nine Mukhi Rudraksha become 'siddh' (perfected), Goddess Lakshmi will never leave the house. Ten and eleven Mukhi Rudraksha elevate a person's career. He stressed that Rudraksha should not be bought and worn, but rather should be worn only when it is given by someone else.

Mauni Baba further stated that devotees visiting this Shivnagari are being provided accurate information about Rudraksha and misconceptions surrounding Rudraksha are being cleared.

Camps by Netra Kumbh, Divya Prem Seva Mission and Swaminarayan Akshardham are attracting people on Bajrang Marg in Sector 6 of Mahakumbh Nagar. PTI RAJ ARD ARD