12 kg drone-dropped heroin consignment recovered in Amritsar

Chandigarh, Dec 23 (PTI) Punjab Anti-Narcotics Task Force, in coordination with the BSF, has recovered nearly 12 kg of drone-dropped heroin consignment in a village in the Amritsar district, an official said on Tuesday.

Director General of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav said that during routine patrolling of identified vulnerable points, information was received regarding the presence of a drone in agricultural fields in the area of Dalleke village.

Acting promptly on the input, joint teams from ANTF under the supervision of SP, Gurpreet Singh carried out a systematic search of the suspected location, he said in an official statement, while adding that as a result of the coordinated effort, a consignment of heroin was recovered from the fields near Village Dalleke.

Earlier, in the day, in a post on X, the DGP said, "In a major breakthrough, @ANTFPunjab (Border Range), in coordination with BSF, recovers a quantity of suspected heroin weighing approximately 12.050 Kg near Village Dalleke, PS Lopoke, following inputs about drone movement".

He said Punjab police remains firm in its resolve to counter drone-based narco-smuggling and dismantle drug networks across the border belt.

Meanwhile, SP, ANTF Gurpreet Singh said that preliminary investigation is underway to trace backward and forward linkages in this case using technical evidence and human intelligence.

Suspects, who were supposed to retrieve the consignment have been identified and raids are being conducted to nab them, he said.

A case has been registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Police Station ANTF. PTI SUN NB NB