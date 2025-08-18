12 kg ganja, over 100 kg poppy seized in Jharkhand''s Hazaribag

Hazaribag, Aug 18 (PTI) Police have seized 12 kg of ganja and over 100 kg poppy, and arrested a man during a vehicle-checking drive in Barhi Sub-Division of Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team tried to intercept a white-coloured car near Barhi chowk, but the driver stopped it at a distance and fled after locking the vehicle, according to an official release.

The team later brought it to the police station with the help of a crane. Altogether, 102 kg of poppy stuffed in seven sacks was recovered from the vehicle on Sunday, it said.

In another incident, police arrested a drug peddler after they recovered 12 kg of ganja packed in a carton from a Bihar-bound bus during the vehicle-checking drive at Barhi chowk on Sunday, the release said.

Investigation is underway.