1.2 kg gold concealed inside machine spare parts seized at Delhi airport: Customs

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Customs officials have seized 1.2 kg gold, concealed inside spare parts of a machine, at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, officials said on Tuesday.

A passenger was intercepted after his arrival from Singapore on November 15. During questioning, he revealed that there was approximately 1.2 kg gold concealed inside a consignment that he had come to receive, they said.

The passenger informed that he is working as a chief executive officer of a firm which is engaged in the business of machine spare parts and one consignment of having weight 10.8 kg is pending for clearance at new courier terminal, IGI Airport regarding which he has arrived here, the customs said in a post on X on Tuesday.

During further questioning, he also informed that there is approximately 1.2 kg gold concealed inside the spare parts in the said consignment.

While scanning the consignment some suspicious images were noticed, they said.

"On further examination of the goods, it was found that 1,200 grams of gold was concealed in machine spare parts," the customs department said.

The accused has been arrested and further investigation is under progress, it said.