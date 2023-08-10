12 kg heroin seized in Amritsar, 3 held: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Aug 10 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Thursday said it has seized 12 kilograms of heroin from three people in Amritsar.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Lopoke police station, officials said.

"In an intelligence-based operation, @AmritsarRPolice has recovered 12 kilograms of heroin and arrested three accused," said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav posted on X, earlier known as Twitter.

"Accused were on their way to deliver the consignment. The accused have been in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers," he said.

Further investigation is underway, Yadav said. PTI CHS ANB ANB