12 kg heroin smuggled from Pak using drones seized in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 15 (PTI) Security forces on Saturday seized 12 kg heroin while it was being smuggled into Rajasthan's Anupgarh district from Pakistan using drones, police said.

The estimated value of the heroin is Rs 60 crore, they said.

Two consignments of heroin weighing 6 kg each were recovered from Anupgarh and Sameja Kothi police station areas of the district by the Border Security Force (BSF) and police while they were being smuggled from Pakistan using drones, the police said.

In the Anupgarh police station area, BSF jawans opened fire after hearing the sound of a drone in 13 K village near Kailash post this morning, they said.

During a joint search, BSF jawans and police personnel found two packets of heroin weighing 6 kg. The value of the consignment is estimated to be Rs 30 crore, they added.

In the second incident in the Sameja Kothi police station area, locals heard the sound of a drone, informed the police and rushed to the spot where smugglers had come to collect the consignment. Seeing the villagers and the police team, the smugglers opened fire and managed to escape, the officials said.

During a search, two packets containing 6 kg heroin worth Rs 30 crore were recovered, the police said.

Anupgarh Superintendent of Police Ramesh Morya said narcotics are being frequently smuggled from Pakistan through drones and soon an anti-drone system will be installed in the border area to track and deactivate drones. PTI AG DIV DIV