12 kg suspected heroin recovered in Amritsar

Chandigarh, Dec 23 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Punjab, in coordination with the BSF, has recovered nearly 12 kg of suspected heroin in a village in the Amritsar district.

"In a major breakthrough, @ANTFPunjab (Border Range), in coordination with BSF, recovers a quantity of suspected heroin weighing approximately 12.050 Kg near Village Dalleke, PS Lopoke, following inputs about drone movement," Punjab Police DGP, Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X on Tuesday.

A case is being registered, and a preliminary investigation is underway to trace the backward and forward linkages using technical evidence and human intelligence, the director general of police said.

"@PunjabPoliceInd remains firm in its resolve to counter drone-based narco-smuggling and dismantle drug networks across the border belt," he said in the post.