12 killed in bus-truck collision in Assam; Prez, PM condole deaths

Golaghat/Jorhat (Assam), Jan 3 (PTI) At least 12 people, including three children, were killed and 38 others suffered injuries in a head-on collision between a coal-laden truck and a bus in Golaghat district of Assam on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident took place at Balijan near Dergaon on National Highway-715 when the bus with 49 people on board collided with the goods vehicle, Golaghat District Commissioner P Uday Praveen told PTI.

“Out of the 12 people who died, six were women. All of them were from Basa Bharaluwa village," he said.

A total of 31 people are undergoing treatment at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), while seven others with minor injuries have been admitted to Dergaon Community Health Centre, Praveen said.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the accident, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The news of the death of many people in a road accident in Golaghat, Assam is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X.

Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a road mishap in Golaghat, Assam. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected," the Prime Minister’s Office said on X.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya also expressed deep anguish over the incident.

Suklabaidya also ordered an inquiry into the accident, and asked top officials of his department to reach the accident spot in Golaghat district to extend all possible assistance.

"A probe will reveal whether there was proper signage on the road… We will take necessary steps and if needed, file an FIR against the responsible persons," he said.

Praveen said a magisterial inquiry into the incident has already begun.

"The drivers of both the vehicles are dead now. So, we don't know the exact circumstances leading to this accident. The probe will find out the details,” he said.

Praveen, along with Golaghat Superintendent of Police Rajen Singh, visited the spot and thereafter the hospitals to oversee the development.

"Immediately after the incident, villagers reached the site and pulled out many injured persons from the bus. They also arranged for ambulances and sent them to hospital. We really appreciate their gesture," Singh said.

The impact of the collision was so powerful that the bus landed a few metres away, with its right portion shattered to pieces, officials said.

JMCH superintendent Dr Purnima Barua told PTI that four persons, including two minors, are in critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

When contacted, Transport Commissioner Ankur Jain said he along with a team are on the way to Golaghat, and they will start their investigation as soon as they reach.

"We will find out the fault so that such an incident never occurs again,” he said.

According to an official from the Dergaon Police Station, the accident took place around 4:30 am when the bus, which was on its way to Tilinga Mandir in Tinsukia district for a picnic, collided with the truck.

"The truck was coming from the direction of Jorhat and on the wrong side, as a portion of the four-lane highway was damaged. The bus was on the right track. There was fog and both the vehicles were speeding," he said.

The stretch of the highway where the accident took place has been cleared for normal vehicular movement, an official added. PTI CORR TR RBT