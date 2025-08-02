12 labourers injured as landslide hits hydel project site in U'khand's Chamoli

Gopeshwar, Aug 2 (PTI) Twelve labourers were on Saturday injured when a landslide hit the THDC's Vinshnugad Hydro-electricity project site near Helang in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, an official said.

District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said that there were around 300 labourers at work at the project site when the landslide occurred.

They ran for life as a rock began to roll down from a hill. Eight of them sustained minor injuries, while four were seriously injured, he added.

The district magistrate said that all injured labourers were admitted to Vivekanand Hospital in Pipalkoti.

One of them has got a fracture in the leg, while another labourer on whom a spinal MRI needs to be done is being taken in an ambulance to a hospital in Srinagar in Pauri district, he added.

Tiwari said the MRI report will reveal the severity of his injury.

The district magistrate further said that there were around 70 labourers present on the spot where the landslide occurred, adding the work has been suspended for the time being at the project site.

"THDC has been asked to resume work at the site only after ensuring the safety of those at work," he said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and health department personnel rushed to the spot after being informed about the landslide.

The THDC is building a barrage to stop the water of Alaknanda river from Helang near Joshimath. The water of Alaknanda river from this barrage will be brought to Pipalkoti through a tunnel where electricity is to be generated through turbines.

Earlier in 2021, the barrage side was damaged due to flood in Alaknanda river.