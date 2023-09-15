12 lakh affected by Assam floods this year: Minister

Guwahati, Sep 15 (PTI) Over 12 lakh people have been affected by floods in Assam this year, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan said in the state assembly on Friday.

He said the details of the damage caused by the deluge are still being compiled, but as per available data, 12,95,642 people have been affected so far.

More than 23,000 houses in 3,335 villages in 109 revenue circles have been affected, Mohan said while replying to a question from Congress MLA Bharat Chandra Narah.

The minister said that 37 embankments have been damaged and 133 embankments are in danger of being breached.

The annual floods have damaged 1,106 roads under the Public Works Department, besides 101 bridges.

It has also killed 16,663 animals so far, the minister said, adding Rs 137.2 crore has been sanctioned towards gratuitous relief and Rs 25 lakh towards rehabilitation grant. PTI SSG ACD