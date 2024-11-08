12 leaders join Congress in Manipur

Imphal, Nov 8 (PTI) Twelve leaders from different political parties, including two former MLAs, joined the opposition Congress in Manipur on Friday.

They were welcomed to the party by former CM Okram Ibobi Singh at the Congress Bhavan in Imphal.

Among those who joined the party were former MLAs Kh Loken Singh and Z Kikhonbou Newmai.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The politics of Manipur is changing. @INCIndia won both the Lok Sabha seats in the state in June 2024 and now the exodus into the Congress continues. This is perhaps one reason why the non-biological PM is refusing to visit Manipur." PTI CORR SOM