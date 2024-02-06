12 lifers ordered to be freed on former TN CM's birth anniversary

Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) As many as 12 life convicts serving sentences in various prisons in Tamil Nadu have been ordered to be released in view of former Chief Minister C N Annadurai's birth anniversary, the government informed on Tuesday.

The government has ordered their premature release on humanitarian grounds as per the recommendation of a panel constituted under the retired judge of the Madras High Court, N Adinathan, an official release here said.

Accordingly, four lifers from the central prison in Cuddalore, 6 from the central jail, Coimbatore, and one each from the central prisons in Vellore and Puzhal in Chennai have been ordered premature release.

Chief Minister M K Stalin in September 2021 announced to release 700 life convicts for their good behaviour in connection with the 113th birth anniversary of Annadurai. PTI JSP KH