12 Maoists surrender in Jharkhand: Police

Ranchi, Apr 11 (PTI) Twelve Maoists surrendered before security personnel in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Thursday, police said.

The red rebels were operating in Saranda and Kolhan forests.

“Twelve Maoists have surrendered before security personnel. They were operating in the Saranda and Kolhan regions and belong to the group of Maoist Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of Rs one crore on his head,” a senior police officer told PTI.

West Singhbhum is considered one of the most left-wing extremist-affected districts in the country. PTI NAM BDC