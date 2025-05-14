12 militants, 2 arms dealers arrested in Manipur

Imphal, May 14 (PTI) Security forces have arrested 12 militants belonging to proscribed outfits from several districts of Manipur, police said on Wednesday.

All the arrests were made on Tuesday, they said.

Four cadres of the banned People’s Liberation Army, two members of Kangleipak Communist Party and one of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup were apprehended near Yongkhul village in Tengnoupal district, a police officer said.

Besides, two members of the outlawed KCP (PWG) were arrested from Lilong Nungei and Wangbal in Thoubal, and two cadres of PREPAK were held near Koirengei Kabui Khul Gate in Imphal East, he said.

Three arms dealers were also nabbed by the security forces on Tuesday, including an active cadre of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (Pambei group) from Puhkhao Ahallup Makha Leikai in Imphal East.

A rifle and ammunition were recovered from their possession, the officer added. PTI CORR RBT