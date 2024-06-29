12 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

Bijapur, June 29 (PTI) Twelve Naxalites including a couple who were carrying a reward of Rs 6 lakh on their heads surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, police said.

They turned themselves in before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials here stating that they were disappointed by the atrocities committed by Maoists on tribals and the "inhuman" and "hollow" Maoist ideology, district superintendent of police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.

Two women were among the surrendered cadres who were active under the Bhairamgarh, Gangaloor and national park area committees of Maoists, Yadav told reporters.

Of the twelve, Munna Modiyam (23), a platoon party committee member (PPCM) of the national park area committee, was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, the official said.

His wife Janani Modiyam (23), who was the head of Chetna Naatya Mandli, cultural wing of Maoists, in the same formation, carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, the SP added.

Raju Punem (29) was active as head of Pusnar DAKMS (Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan- a frontal wing of Maoists) and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh, he said.

The surrendered Naxalites were provided instant assistance of Rs 25,000 each, the official said, adding that they will be provided benefits as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy of the state government.

As per the police, as many as 123 Naxalites have so far surrendered in Bijapur district this year while 273 Maoists have been arrested.