12 newly elected councillors take oath at special MCD meeting

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Monday administered the oath of office to 12 newly elected councillors at a special meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The oath-taking ceremony was held in the presence of councillors and senior officials of the MCD, according to the statement.

Congratulating the newly elected members, the mayor urged all councillors to work with unity and dedication to effectively address civic challenges and serve the people of Delhi.

Addressing the House, Singh reiterated the MCD's commitment to strengthening civic governance and improving the quality of life in the city.

He said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was continuously working to provide best-in-class civic services, with a focus on efficient service delivery, transparency and responsive administration.

He also called upon councillors to actively participate in initiatives related to public welfare and urban development.

Emphasising the need to enhance public participation, Singh said works related to sanitation, health, education, infrastructure and environmental protection would be taken up on a priority basis. He added that these efforts were aimed at making Delhi a clean, safe and developed capital.

The BJP won seven of the 12 wards where bypolls were held on November 30, while the AAP secured three seats. The Congress and the Forward Bloc won one seat each. The results were declared on December 3.