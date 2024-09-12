12 people die in rain-related incident in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, Sep 12 (PTI) Twelve people were killed in rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

Five people in Mainpuri and two in Mathura died in rain-related incidents, Uttar Pradesh's relief department officials said.

Deaths of two people each were also reported between 6.30 pm on Wednesday and 6.30 pm today from Jalaun and Banda while one person died in Etah due to rain, it said.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued warnings of very heavy rains, flash floods and other rain-related incidents in over a dozen districts in Awadh and Rohilkhand region of the state.

"Considering the recent rains, districts with excess rainfall have been mobilised for round-the-clock watch. Flood PAC/SDRF/NDRF teams have been mobilised as per requirement. All units are ready and are on standby mode," state relief commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said.

Uttar Pradesh recorded an average of 28.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Of the 75 districts, 51 recorded excess rainfall, with Hathras district recording the most at 185.1 mm rainfall, according to the relief department.

In Mathura, 31 houses partially collapsed following continuous rain in the district.

“While 62-year-old Manorath was killed following the collapse of a wall of Rang Ji Bagicha Vrindavan, the other casualty is from Mat,” ADM Yoganand pandey said.

He said tehsil staff has been asked to find out details of the deceased so that family members can be provided financial assistance as early as possible.

Meanwhile, the boundary wall of community health centre Farah collapsed and the water on the road entered into the facility, Dr Ramvir, incharge of CHC said.

The lone patient admitted in CHC has been shifted to the district hospital, he said.

District Magistrate Shailendra Singh has ordered the closure of all institutions in Mathura owing to massive rain for the second day.

The main roads of the city area including Mathura-Vrindavan road are inundated at the overhead rail bridge near Bhuteshwar and new bus stand.