12 people, including 8 minors, rescued by RPF under NFR

Guwahati, Feb 2 (PTI) Twelve people, including eight minors, have been rescued by Railway Protection Force (RPF) from different stations and trains under Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), an official statement said.

The rescue operations were conducted over a period of five days till January 28, it said.

"RPF teams carried out a series of coordinated rescue operations at multiple railway stations, successfully tracing and rescuing vulnerable passengers found travelling alone or in distress conditions," the statement said.

During these operations, 12 people were rescued, including eight minors, from stations and trains under NFR jurisdiction.

The rescued cases included runaway minor girls and boys, destitute children and unattended passengers detected through regular station surveillance and RailMadad complaints.

Major rescue actions were carried out at stations including Falakata, Lumding, Kishanganj, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, Kamakhya, Katihar (East) and Guwahati.

All the minors were safely handed over to concerned Child Line units and recognised child care organisations, while the adults were produced before local police authorities for further necessary action.

The NFR urged passengers to report any unattended minor or suspicious situation immediately to RPF staff or through RailMadad for swift response and assistance. PTI SSG SSG RG