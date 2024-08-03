12 people injured in dog attack in UP village

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) At least a dozen people, including six minors, were injured after being attacked by a rabid dog in a village here on Saturday, the head of Badh village claimed.

He said the incident occurred in the evening when the children were playing outside their houses.

"A rabid dog entered our village and started attacking people. Six children and as many adults were injured. Before we could do anything the dog ran into the nearby forest," village head Yudhvir Singh told PTI.

He claimed that he has informed the district administration and forest department about the incident.

In-charge of the Community Health Centre Satish Kumar told reporters that those injured in the dog attack brought to the facility were administered medication against rabies infection. PTI COR CDN NSD NSD