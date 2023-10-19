12 persons booked for cheating Thane cloth merchant of Rs 2.25 crore

Thane, Oct 19 (PTI) A case has been registered against 12 persons associated with a company for allegedly cheating a cloth merchant of Rs 2.25 crore in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The company procured cloth between October 2022 and April 2023 from the merchant's outlet at Kasheli in Bhiwandi town and issued to him payment cheques which got dishonoured for want of funds, Narpoli police station's sub-inspector Rohan L Shelar said.

Based on a complaint by the cloth trader, a case was registered on Wednesday against 12 persons under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention), the police said. PTI COR GK