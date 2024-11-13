12 schoolchildren injured in crash between e-rickshaws and car in UP's Lucknow

Lucknow, Nov 13 (PTI) Three e-rickshaws carrying schoolchildren met with an accident with a car here on Wednesday morning, leading to injuries to a dozen students, police said.

The erring car has been impounded and legal proceedings initiated into the matter, which took place in Alambagh area of the city, they said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Kumar Singh said the crash took place around 8 am near Tedhi Puliya in Alambagh Police Station area.

"There were three e-rickshaws, which were carrying 12 schoolchildren. Some of these children study in City Montessori School and some in Lucknow Public School. These e-rickshaws had an accident with a van (Maruti Eeco), resulting in injuries to 12 students," Singh said.

"Four of the students had minor injuries and were discharged after first aid, while the rest are hospitalised for treatment," the officer said, adding that the families of all the students were contacted immediately.

The erring car has been taken into custody and further legal proceedings in the case are underway, he said. PTI KIS AS AS