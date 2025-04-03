12 structures razed in encroachment drive in Jammu city

Jammu, Apr 3 (PTI) The Jammu Development Authority (JDA) on Thursday razed several structures allegedly illegally built on 15 kanals of prime land in the Gole area of Jammu city.

The anti-encroachment team targeted structures built opposite Government Degree College in Bhagwati Nagar of Gole village.

The operation was conducted under the directions of JDA Vice Chairman Pankaj Sharma.

During the drive, three illegal houses and nine plinths were demolished and 15 kanals of prime JDA land were successfully reclaimed, authorities said.

"A strong message was sent that illegal encroachments will not be tolerated," the JDA said.

Officials have urged people to verify land titles before constructing buildings on government or JDA-owned land. PTI AB VN VN