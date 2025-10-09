12 students beaten up in tribal residential school in Talasari for not cleaning toilet properly

Palghar, Oct 9 (PTI) Twelve students of a residential school for tribals were allegedly beaten up with sticks by a former student for not cleaning the hostel's toilet properly, a police official district said on Thursday.

The incident took place earlier this week in the hostel of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram School in Talasari here, he added.

"Twelve students were brutally beaten with sticks by a 21-year-old former student of the institution for allegedly not cleaning the toilet properly. The students suffered serious injuries on their hands and legs. The accused, a former student of the same hostel who is currently pursuing ITI studies, was arrested," the Talasari police station official said.

Meanwhile, parents and social activists have expressed outrage, demanding strict action not only against the accused but also against the hostel superintendent, accusing him of negligence and failure to ensure student safety. PTI COR BNM