12 TNT explosive cylinders recovered from unattended goods train wagon in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Feb 4 (PTI) The security personnel of railways on Tuesday recovered as many as 12 TNT explosive cylinders from a wagon of a goods train at Kantabanji Railway Station in Odisha’s Bolangir district, police said.

The incident sparked security concerns, with the top officials of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) visiting the spot.

"Twelve TNT explosive cylinders were found at the Kantabanji railway station. No case has been registered so far. The recovered items belong to the Ordnance Factory Badmal (OFBL) in Saintala," ADG (Railway) Arun Bothra told PTI over the phone.

GRP sources said that two wagonload items of OFBL came from Maharashtra. While the items from one wagon were unloaded by the OFBL officials and taken to the factory, the other one remained unattended.

The Superintendent of Police of Bolangir, Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, said the recovered items were returned to OFBL officials after they produced the required documents. It may be a case of lapse on the part of the people who were receiving the consignments.

A high-level investigation into the matter is underway, officials said.

Ordnance Factory in Odisha manufactures arms, ammunition, equipment, propellants, explosives, and other items for the defence.