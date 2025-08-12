12 tourists injured in road accident in J-K's Ramban

Ramban/Jammu, Aug 12 (PTI) At least 12 tourists from Uttar Pradesh were injured when their vehicle overturned on the roadside in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The tourists were heading for Kashmir in a tempo traveller after visiting Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine at Katra in Reasi district.

The accident occurred at Dalwas along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the officials said.

They said all the injured persons were evacuated to a hospital by rescuers, and their condition is said to be stable. PTI COR TAS HIG