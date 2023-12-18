12 vehicles gutted in fire in Palghar district; none hurt

Palghar, Dec 18 (PTI) Twelve vehicles were gutted in a fire that broke out at an open ground near a police station in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday, a fire official said.

The blaze erupted around 8 am at an open ground where seized vehicles were parked near Arnala Sagri police station, the fire official from Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation said.

The fire was brought under control in an hour, and no one was injured, he said.

At least 12 four-wheelers were charred, the official said, adding that the cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained. PTI COR ARU