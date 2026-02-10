12 women among 26 arrested for road blockade, stone-pelting in UP's Hathras

Hathras (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) Twenty-six people, including 12 women, have been arrested for allegedly blocking a road and pelting stones at a police station following the death of a three-year-old child in a road accident in Hathras district, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday in Kila Madhaiya village under the Mursan police station area, where a child was run over by a car, leading to his death.

The driver of the vehicle and two others travelling in the car were taken into custody, and a case was registered on the basis of a complaint.

Subsequently, the child's family members and villagers staged a road blockade in front of the Mursan police station, demanding that the detained driver and the other two persons be handed over to them, police said.

While police personnel were informing the protesters about the action taken in the case, some people allegedly pelted stones at the police station using stones lying near the railway track, officials said.

Following the incident, a separate case was registered against those involved in the stone-pelting.

Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha directed the Mursan station in-charge to ensure the swift arrest of the accused.

On Monday, police arrested 26 people in connection with the road blockade and stone-pelting, the officials said. A case has been registered against 51 named persons and 70 unidentified individuals.

Circle Officer Amit Pathak said efforts are underway to identify others involved in the disturbance. Necessary legal action is being taken in the matter, he added. PTI COR ABN ABN AMJ AMJ