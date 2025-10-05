12 women escape from state-run shelter facility in Ulhasnagar, eight traced: Police

Thane, Oct 5 (PTI) Eight of 12 women who had escaped from a state-run shelter home in Ulhasnagar city of Thane district have been traced and detained so far, a police officer said on Sunday. A search for four more women is ongoing, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-IV) Sachin Gore.

He said the 12 women inmates, facing charges under the Prevention of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, escaped from the Government Women's Reformatory on the night of October 3 by scaling the boundary wall and the main gate.

Police teams quickly fanned out across Ulhasnagar and neighboring areas, leading to the detention of eight women on Saturday night.

"Multiple teams are searching for the remaining four women", he added.

Notably, the escape from government shelter homes is not an isolated incident.

"Earlier too, incidents of inmates escaping from nearby observation and rehabilitation homes have been reported. Last June, eight minor girls had fled from the government observation home by breaking window screens, though they were later traced near Ulhasnagar railway station," the DCP said.

He stated security arrangements at the reformatory would be reviewed to prevent any recurrence.

"An inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the lapses that led to the escape," the police officer said, adding that the Hill Line Police are investigating. PTI COR NSK