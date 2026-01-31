12 workers injured in accident at PVUNL plant in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

Ramgarh, Jan 31 (PTI) At least 12 workers were injured in an accident at the Patratu Vidyut Utpadam Nigam Limited (PVUNL) plant in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Saturday, officials said.

Head of Human Resources department of PVUNL, Zia Ur Rehman, told PTI that during the erection trial of Unit-2, a seal of a plate broke, injuring the 12 workers.

He said that all the injured were immediately taken to PVUNL Hospital.

The official said that three workers were from BHEL, while nine were from a private firm, and their condition is reported to be stable.

PVUNL, a subsidiary of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), is setting up a 4,000 MW power plant in two phases.

"In phase one, 3×800 MW capacity units are being set up, out of which one unit of 800 MW capacity has become operational and a second unit of the same capacity is expected to be commissioned by March 2026," said a PVUNL official. PTI CORR ANB RG