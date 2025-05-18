12-year-old Anya Hannan's debut book dives into ocean adventure, conservation

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Twelve-year-old Anya Hannan hopes to inspire collective action for ocean and wildlife preservation through her storytelling and she says her debut book "The Resort" is her way of trying to show that "even the smallest voices can make big waves".

The islander, based in Singapore, tells the story of a courageous turtle Tiffany and her spirited friend Polly as they confront ocean pollution, disappearing coral reefs, and the environmental imbalance threatening their undersea world, publishers Saplings said in a statement.

"Stories can change the world," Anya said, adding "The Resort" is my way of showing that even the smallest voices can make big waves.

"Anya is part of a new generation of storytellers who use creativity to influence real change. 'The Resort' is a beautiful blend of imagination and purpose, reminding us that children aren't just future leaders - they're leading already," Saplings publisher Preeti Chaturvedi said.

Anya is an advocate for nature and wildlife conservation. Her love for reading, swimming, and touch rugby fuels her imagination, inspiring magical forest and underwater adventures, the statement said.

As a young entrepreneur, Anya founded Trinkets and Treasures, creating handmade jewellery to support conservation efforts in Cambodia, it said.

"Her debut book is a thrilling marine adventure exploring balance, love, and the urgency of protecting our planet," it added.

Set against the backdrop of coral ecosystems, "The Resort" dives deep into themes of courage, community, and environmental protection - closely aligning with UN Sustainable Development Goal 14: 'Life Below Water', Saplings, an imprint of The Sunflower Seeds, said.

With sea turtles facing an extinction crisis (over 50 per cent of all species are now endangered), Anya's tale delivers a timely and urgent message to young readers: the ocean needs heroes, and every action counts, it added.

Elizabeth Moir Tenduf-La, founder of Elizabeth Moir School where Anya had studied, said: "The words jump off the page, shining as brightly as Tiffany and Polly in these stunning illustrations. Anya is a great example to all girls her age, and I am proud she is a former student of ours." PTI ZMN RDS RDS