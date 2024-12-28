12-year-old boy alleges harassment by senior students in UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) Tensions flared in Gorakhpur after the family of a class four student alleged harassment by senior students of his school, prompting police intervention and protests, officials said on Saturday.

The 12-year-old boy's father accompanied by relatives and locals staged a protest at the school premises on Friday, police said.

Later in the evening on the basis of the complaint lodged by the parents a case was registered against the accused students of Class seven and eight under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.

According to the complaint, the boy had allegedly been harassed by senior students for the past 15 to 20 days. The accused students allegedly threatened him, warning him not to disclose the incidents.

Afreain of repercussions, the boy began skipping school but eventually confined in his parents, the police said.

The boy's family, after they got to know about the incident, gathered at the school on Friday demanding strict action against those involved, they said.

Police from Rajghat reached the spot to pacify the crowd and assured a through investigation, they added.

The school administration suspended the accused students, the officials said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinav Tyagi said that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Further actions will depend on the findings of a medical examination. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ