12-year-old boy dies by suicide in Thane

Thane, Feb 7 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by jumping to death from a high-rise building in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in a housing complex in the Wagle Estate area on February 3, an official said.

He said that the boy allegedly jumped out from the window of his 6th-floor apartment. Residents rushed the child to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

"We have registered a case of accidental death (ADR). No suicide note was found at the scene, and we are yet to ascertain the motive," an official from the Wagle Estate division said.

The police are examining the CCTV footage from the housing complex and checking the boy's mobile phone and other devices for any signs of distress, he added. PTI COR ARU