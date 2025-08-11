12-year-old boy drowns in Thane lake

Thane, Aug 11 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy drowned while swimming in a lake in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday afternoon, a civic official said.

The incident occurred in the Kasarvadavali area and was reported around 12.30 pm, he said.

"Piyush Gajanan Sonawane, a resident of Waghbil, had ventured into the lake for a swim, but suddenly started drowning," said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

The child was pulled out of the water by personnel from the disaster management cell, TDRF, and the fire brigade, he said.

The official said the boy was rushed to the government hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The police have registered the case of accidental death and are conducting further procedures. PTI COR ARU