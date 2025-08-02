12-year-old boy killed, 8 people hurt as snatcher's bike collides with car in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur (PB), Aug 2 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy died and eight others were injured after a car overturned here following a collision with motorcycle-borne snatchers fleeing after robbing a woman, police said on Saturday.

The accident happened in Possi village near Garhshankar on Friday night. Three motorcycle-borne snatchers, who were fleeing towards Mahilpur, collided with a car. Five occupants of the car and the three snatchers were injured.

According to Mahilpur Station House Officer Sub-Inspector Ramandeep Kaur, the deceased minor was identified as Karanjot Singh, and the injured occupants of the car were identified as Lovepreet Singh, Anu, Sonia Rani, Jugraj Singh and Harpreet Singh, all residents of Dhade Kalan.

They were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Garhshankar, while two of them who sustained serious injuries were referred to separate hospitals in Hoshiarpur, she added.

Two of the snatchers were identified as Rahul Kumar and Rohan, both residents of Chabbewal. The identity of the third accomplice is yet to be ascertained.

The trio were also admitted to the Civil Hospital in Garhshankar.

According to Kaur, before the accident, the motorcycle-borne men had snatched a woman's earrings. Amandeep Kaur and her husband Ranjit Singh, residents of Paddi Sura Singh village, were returning home on a scooter on Friday night when they were intercepted by the three men near Moranwali village. The men robbed Kaur's earrings and fled the spot, the sub-inspector said.

Further investigation is underway, she added.