12-year-old boy's blood-soaked body found in family farm; property dispute suspected behind murder

Jhansi (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) The blood-soaked body of a 12-year-old boy was recovered from a farm shed in a village here on Monday evening, police said.

Based on his family's statements, the uncle and aunt of the deceased boy have been detained and are being questioned. A property dispute is suspected to have led to the murder.

The deceased has been identified as Sahil Yadav (12), a resident of Pura Badera village under Babina police station limits.

Police said Sahil had left home on Monday afternoon to feed straw to his buffalo in the fields. When he did not return by evening, his family launched a search. His body was found soaked in blood inside a straw storage room in the family's field.

According to police sources, the child was murdered with a sharp-edged weapon, with injuries found on his neck and genitals. The murderer then locked the room from outside before fleeing.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they added.

Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police BBGTS Murthy said that based on the complaint given by the father of the deceased boy, his uncle Avtar Yadav and aunt Manju have been detained and they are being interrogated.