12-year-old dies after getting trapped in lift of Pune housing society

Pune, Oct 3 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy died after getting trapped in a lift of a housing society in Pune, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred around 5 pm on Thursday at Ram Smruti Cooperative Society in the Charholi Budruk area of the city.

According to fire officials, they received a call about a child being trapped inside a lift, following which a team was sent to the spot.

“The boy was found stuck between the third and fourth floors. His lower part was pressed between the lift car and the shaft wall,” said a fire official.

The fire personnel first broke open the lift control room door and disconnected the power supply to prevent any further movement. They then lowered the lift and extricated the child, he said.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment, the official said, adding that they are trying to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the reasons behind the lift malfunction. PTI SPK NR