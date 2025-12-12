12-year-old girl found dead in Bihar’s Rohtas, family claims rape and murder

Sasaram (Bihar) Dec 12 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl was found dead in Bihar’s Rohtas district under mysterious circumstances on Thursday night, officials said.

Family members of the deceased alleged that the girl was "raped and strangulated to death while she was returning from tuition" in Nasriganj police station area of Rohtas district.

Police, however, said the exact cause of death and proof of sexual assault can be ascertained only after the post-mortem examination report.

SP Raushan Kumar said, "Police have launched an operation to arrest the culprits. Strict punishment will be taken against them." He informed that the post-mortem examination has been completed and the body been handed over to the family.

The girl’s relatives said they began searching for her when she did not return from tuition and later found her body along a village street. PTI SUK MNB