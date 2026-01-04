12-year-old girl found hanging in hostel room of Latur's Navodaya Vidyalaya; cops begin probe

Latur, Jan 4 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl was found hanging in her hostel room in Latur's Navodaya Vidyalaya on Sunday morning, a police official said.

The Class VI student, a resident of Taka in Ausa tehsil, allegedly committed suicide with a towel, assistant police inspector DP Samap told PTI.

"The incident came to light at 7:30am. A police team is at the spot and further probe is underway," Samap added.

The girl's kin have claimed she was beaten up by a hostel staffer the previous night, adding that her hands and head bore injury marks.

They also alleged the girl's father was called to the school at 8am claiming she was unwell and was told about the death only when he reached there.

The assault incident was narrated to the parents by some of the deceased's peers, Taka village deputy sarpanch Atul Shinde told PTI.

Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) are a system of free, co-educational residential schools for talented rural children, established by the Union Ministry of Education. There are some 660 such schools across the country. PTI COR BNM