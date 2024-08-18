12-year-old girl of poor family in T'gana village performs mother's funeral with donations

Hyderabad, Aug 18 (PTI) In a heart-wrenching incident, a 12-year-old girl at a village in Nirmal district of Telangana on Sunday had to perform the funeral of her mother, who allegedly committed suicide, with donations as she had no money.

The girl's father had passed away in the past, police said.

The girl's mother, a daily wage earner who was into drinking, allegedly took her life by hanging Thursday night. The girl had slept in her aunt's home nearby, they said.

As there was no money to conduct the funeral, the bereaved girl sat outside her house helplessly. Money was kept near her by the local residents as donation.

Local police also contributed some money to conduct the funeral.

The little girl performed her mother's funeral later in the day with the help of local residents.

Some people from other places who came to know about the girl's plight from media reports came forward to help the girl for her future.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao said on X that local leaders of BRS met the girl, after being directed by him, and handed over Rs 10,000 as immediate assistance.

"I will talk to the child personally and plan on how we can help her build a safe future," he said. PTI SJR SJR SS