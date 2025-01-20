12-year-old girl raped in Faridabad guest house, 2 held

Faridabad, Jan 20 (PTI) Police have arrested two people for their alleged involvement in the rape of a 12-year-old girl in a guest house here, officials said on Monday.

According to the complaint filed by the rape survivor's mother, the incident occurred on Friday last week when the accused, Prempal (33), a vegetable seller, lured her minor daughter and took her to a guest house in Sector 46, police said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Prempal under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and he was arrested, they said.

During the investigation, police also found that Dhanbahadur Gurung (40), an employee at the guest house, gave Prempal a room without making an entry in the register, they added.

"Prempal revealed that he took the girl on his scooter to the guest house and raped her. Gurung has also been arrested for aiding him. Both were produced in city court and sent to jail," the spokesperson of the Faridabad police said. PTI COR HIG HIG