12-year-old girl sexually assaulted by neighbours in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jul 4 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her two neighbours here, police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's father, the incident occurred on Tuesday around 2.30 pm when his daughter was alone at home, at a rented accommodation.

The victim was coming downstairs when the accused, Akil and his friend Priyender, stopped her on the way. Akil sexually assaulted her, the complainant said.

When the girl raised an alarm, both accused fled, he said.

Based on the father's complaint, an FIR was registered against Akil and Priyender under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) on Wednesday, police said.

"We are trying to nab the accused," said SHO Arjun Dev. PTI COR HIG HIG