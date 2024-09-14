12-year-old kidnapped, raped in UP's Ballia; 1 held

Ballia (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a man she met on social media, police here said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Rishikesh Verma, they said.

According to police, the incident occurred on July 26. The victim and Verma met through social media. He convinced the girl to meet and then took her to an undisclosed location where he sexually assaulted her.

"The girl's mother filed a police complaint against Verma, accusing him of kidnapping and rape. The police registered a case under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," said SHO of Sukhpura police station, Yogendra Singh on Saturday.

After an investigation, the police arrested Verma and presented him before a court in Ballia. The court sent Verma in judicial custody for 14 days, Singh added. PTI COR CDN HIG