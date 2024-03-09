12-year-old killed in Delhi after concrete girder at expressway construction site falls on him

New Delhi, March 9 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy was crushed to death when a heavy concrete girder beam fell on him at a construction site of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway in Geeta Colony area in east Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon after which the boy's family members and neighbours held a protest at the site demanding action against the contractors and the construction company, they said.

Police said a case under IPC sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered against the contractors.

"Preliminary inquiry revealed that the heavy slabs were kept in haphazard manner and the space was also not guarded by company," a police officer said.

According to the officer, the boy lived with his family, who are originally from Bangladesh, at Multani Mohalla near the construction site in Geeta Colony.

It appeared that the boy might be playing at the site when one of the girder beams slipped and fell on him, the officer said.

Around 1.30 pm, police received a call regarding a boy lying under the beam near Shani temple in the area, another officer said.

A team was dispatched to the spot where the boy was found lying under the beam. Immediately, a hydraulic crane was called to lift the beam and remove the boy, the officer said.

Police said the boy was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The body was taken to Sabzi Mandi mortuary where his body was handed over to his family after the autopsy, police said.

The boy's family and neighbours held a protest at the site demanding action against the contractors and the company involved in the construction.

The protestors also tried to vandalised the site, but were pacified after police reached the spot and promised proper action, an officer said. PTI ALK SKY SKY