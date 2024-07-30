12-year-old Pune boy falls into river; search on

Pune, Jul 29 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy fell into the Mutha river in Pune city on Monday evening and was feared drowned, according to Fire Brigade officials.

The incident took place at a bridge near Poona Hospital in the Sadashiv Peth area of the city and Fire Brigade personnel have launched a search for him, they said.

As per eyewitnesses, the boy, who was in a school uniform and carrying a bag, was sitting at the edge of the bridge when he suddenly fell into the river at around 5 pm.

"Two teams of the fire department have commenced a search operation for the boy," said an official. PTI SPK RSY