12-yr-old among 2 dead as school van overturns in Rajasthan's Churu, 27 children hurt

Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) Two persons, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed and 27 children were injured when a van carrying school students overturned in Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place on the Meghsar-Jhansar Ghazia road, they added.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Krishna Meena (50) and Aditya (12).

The 27 injured children were taken to various medical facilities in the district. Twenty were admitted to Taranagar sub-district hospital, five were referred to a private hospital, and one seriously injured child was shifted to Jaipur for further treatment, the police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been placed in the hospital mortuary for postmortem, they said. PTI NSM RPA