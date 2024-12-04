12-yr-old boy apprehended for Class-6 student's death in Delhi private school

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) A day after a 12-year-old student of Class-6 died following a minor scuffle at a private school in the national capital, Delhi Police has apprehended a classmate of the deceased in connection with the case, officials said on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people protested outside Chinmaya Vidyalaya in southwest Delhi after the mysterious death of Prince, who was a resident of Kudumpur Pahari in Vasant Vihar, following a minor scuffle with his classmates on Tuesday.

A scrutiny of CCTV footage from the school showed some boys fighting with each other after the morning assembly, police said.

"We have apprehended a 12-year-old boy studying in the same class as the victim under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," a police officer said.

Prince, who got admission in Chinmaya Vidyalaya under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota, turned 12 on November 3, his family members said.

Police said the Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj informed at 10.15 am on Tuesday that Prince was brought dead there, the officer said.

An inspection of the body showed no visible injury marks, with some foam-like substance coming out of the mouth, police said.

The doctors said the boy might have suffered a convulsion-related condition.

Prince's father Sagar, a sewer line worker in Vasant Vihar, said his son had no medical history and was completely fit and fine when he dropped him at the school on Tuesday. PTI BM ARI