12-yr-old killed, four injured in lightning strike in UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl was killed while four persons were injured in Indirapuram here after being struck by lightning on Friday, officials said.

The Ghaziabad district saw intermittent spells of rain and lightning throughout the day.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vinay Kumar Singh said Ajmerul (12), a resident of Makanpur village, died on the spot when a tree she was standing under was struck by lightning.

Jasmine (17), Azmeri Khatoon (35), Shalo (40), and Shabana (30) who were also present at the spot sustained injuries, the SDM added.

The girl and the injured victims were on their way to a nearby market, the police said.

On being informed, a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to a government hospital and later sent the minor's body for post-mortem, they added.

Ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh would be provided to Parvez, father of the deceased, the SDM said. PTI COR CDN RPA