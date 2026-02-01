12 yrs on, man gets life imprisonment for murdering minor son; convicted for bid to kill family

Thane, Feb 1 (PTI) A Thane court has sentenced a 36-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his infant son and also convicted him for attempting to kill his wife and two other children in 2013.

Additional Sessions Judge SG Inamdar, in the order passed on Friday, held that the prosecution successfully proved all the charges against the accused, Sunil Sadashiv Patade, beyond a reasonable doubt.

Driven by a suspicion about his wife's character, the accused attacked her and their three children when all of them were asleep at their residence in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district on March 7, 2013.

His nine-month-old son died following the attack, while his wife and the other two children sustained serious injuries, the prosecution said.

The Mahatma Phule Chowk Police later arrested the accused and registered a case against him under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means).

The court sentenced the man to life imprisonment for the murder of his son and handed him a 10-year term for attempting to kill the other family members. Both sentences will run concurrently.

It also imposed a collective fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused and directed that the amount be paid to the man's wife as compensation. PTI COR GK