120 former Maoists, including senior leader Rupesh, visit Chhattisgarh Assembly

Raipur, Feb 27 (PTI) As many as 120 former Maoists, including surrendered Central Committee Member (CCM) Rupesh alias Satish, visited the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly on Friday to witness proceedings.

Apart from Rupesh, the group included five former members of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), seven former Divisional Committee members, 33 former Area Committee members, and 84 ex-party members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), officials said.

The group, including 54 women, met Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, and other ministers at the Assembly premises and also observed the proceedings of the House, they said.

Sai welcomed them with a traditional "Jai Johar" greeting and assured them his government would ensure their safety, dignity, and rehabilitation.

"Enabling rehabilitated individuals to earn a respectful livelihood remains a top priority of the government. We have framed our rehabilitation policy accordingly. The result is that those who once walked the path of violence are now standing with us in the temple of the Constitution, witnessing the democratic process," the CM said.

Deputy Chief Minister Sharma lauded the youth for abandoning the path of the 'gun' and returning to the mainstream.

"The path of the Constitution is the path of development, peace, and prosperity. The state government has been continuously working to ensure dignified lives, employment, and skill development opportunities for rehabilitated youth," he said.

Sharma expressed confidence that they would become agents of positive change in society and inspire others to return to the mainstream.

The people of Bastar had long desired change and under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the leadership of Chief Minister Sai, that vision is now being realized, he asserted.

The Chair in the Assembly described the occasion as rare and historic, welcoming the former Maoists and congratulating them for rejoining the democratic mainstream and accepting the Constitution.

When asked whether he would contest elections, Rupesh, a former Central Committee member of the Maoists who surrendered in October last year, told reporters it was not necessary for everyone who believes in democracy to enter electoral politics.

"We will stay among the people and work with them," he said, adding he was already familiar with Assembly proceedings and preferred not to comment in haste.

Sukhmati Dhruv alias Ranita, a former member of the DKSZC who joined the Maoist movement in 1998 and surrendered along with Rupesh, said changing circumstances had encouraged her to return to the mainstream.

Visiting Raipur and the Assembly building for the first time was an inspiring experience, she noted.

On Thursday night, Deputy Chief Minister Sharma also hosted a dinner for the rehabilitated group at his residence in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar.